Zacks: Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to report sales of $796.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $792.60 million to $800.34 million. Match Group posted sales of $667.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,609,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,122,355,000 after acquiring an additional 889,561 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,644,454,000 after acquiring an additional 513,954 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,286. Match Group has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

