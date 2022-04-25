Zacks: Analysts Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.27). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

TRVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRVN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. 1,562,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,733. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.