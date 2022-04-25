Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVFM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $0.53 to $0.57 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,868,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 472,459 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. 24,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

