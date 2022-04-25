Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE JMIA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 229,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $33.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

