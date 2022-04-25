Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.30 Million

Equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.63 million and the lowest is $152.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $133.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $594.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $596.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $693.06 million, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $708.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $605,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 69.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 145,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $85.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

