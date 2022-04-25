Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.01 Million

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) will post sales of $254.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.46 million to $310.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust reported sales of $119.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RLJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 80,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,200. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,538,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 90,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

