Zacks: Brokerages Expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $2.68. APA reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $14.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $16.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. KeyCorp raised their target price on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APA traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $37.71. The stock had a trading volume of 240,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,611,363. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. APA has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

