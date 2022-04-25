Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.95 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) to post sales of $29.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 billion to $31.90 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $33.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $142.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.08 billion to $147.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $151.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $148.58 billion to $154.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.05.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 22,864 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 80,887 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 217,282 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,119,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,963,180. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.