Zacks: Brokerages Expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $749.47 Million

Analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $749.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WERN. Barclays decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of WERN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,626. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $49.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 152,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

