Zacks: Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.56. WesBanco posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of WSBC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. 3,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,770. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.64%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Robinson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.80 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WesBanco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WesBanco by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile (Get Rating)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.