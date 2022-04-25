Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avista (NYSE:AVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. Avista has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.18 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $692,691. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avista by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth $212,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avista (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

