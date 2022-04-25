Zacks Investment Research Upgrades West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

West Bancorporation stock opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $425.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.96.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 42.40%. The company had revenue of $26.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other West Bancorporation news, EVP Bradley P. Peters purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,775,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in West Bancorporation by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

