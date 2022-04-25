Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.23

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.23 and last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 556758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.23. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $602,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Pinto sold 691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $34,708.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,307 shares of company stock worth $7,527,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after buying an additional 435,672 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,202,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,961,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,836,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

