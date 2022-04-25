Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives $185.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citic Securities assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.72, for a total transaction of $976,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company had a trading volume of 62,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,662. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.00. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

