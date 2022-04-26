-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.00. Qualtrics International posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 152.93% and a negative net margin of 98.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

XM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.12.

NYSE XM traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,272. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

