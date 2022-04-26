-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cross Research raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Stratasys stock opened at $20.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 1.24. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,369,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,777,000 after buying an additional 34,991 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.