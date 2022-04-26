$0.04 EPS Expected for AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). AcuityAds reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AcuityAds stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 88,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $194.36 million and a P/E ratio of 21.47.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

