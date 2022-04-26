-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regulus Therapeutics.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 340,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,240. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.48. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,329,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,750,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.