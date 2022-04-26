-$0.16 EPS Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

Plug Power stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.58 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Plug Power has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

