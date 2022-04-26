-$0.19 EPS Expected for IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IronNet’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IronNet will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IronNet.

Get IronNet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised IronNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IronNet in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 479,542 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $1,793,487.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,483,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,642.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRNT opened at $2.81 on Thursday. IronNet has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IronNet (IRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IronNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IronNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.