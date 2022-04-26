$0.27 EPS Expected for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.28. NETSTREIT posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 103,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.27. 254,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 332.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.