$0.31 EPS Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59. Claros Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

