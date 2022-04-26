-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.41). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

PRTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portage Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portage Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 415.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Portage Biotech by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 5.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 60,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,123. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93.

Portage Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

