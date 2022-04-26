-$0.34 EPS Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) to announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFRX shares. Guggenheim lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,778. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InflaRx by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases.

