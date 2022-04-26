-$0.42 EPS Expected for Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:MBOT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.90. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 4.23. Microbot Medical has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

