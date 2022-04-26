$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.68. Earthstone Energy reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTE. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.36.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $685,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175 in the last 90 days. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

ESTE stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,676. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

