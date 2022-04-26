-$0.57 EPS Expected for IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.57). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IDEX Biometrics ASA.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA opened at $14.02 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

