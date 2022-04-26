$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after buying an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after buying an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,005. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

About Johnson Controls International (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.