$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $92.99. 340,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,613. Visteon has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $134.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.16.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

