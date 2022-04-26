$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. Navient reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NAVI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 43,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,391,109. Navient has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a current ratio of 30.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Navient by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.