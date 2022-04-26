$0.83 EPS Expected for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.82. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NYSE:GRP.U traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,365 shares.

