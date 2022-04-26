$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $965.10 million. Albemarle reported sales of $829.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $4.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.73 and its 200 day moving average is $227.86. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 185.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $150.00 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.66%.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.