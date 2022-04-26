$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Agilent Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $121.45 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.