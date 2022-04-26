$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.05. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

SNV opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,319,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 18,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 146,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

