$1.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) will report $1.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. MetLife reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $8.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,221,000 after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,410,000 after acquiring an additional 444,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $69.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,028,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,009. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

