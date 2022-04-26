$1.69 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $92.34. 410,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,145. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $65.66 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after acquiring an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 543.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

