$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.90. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $9.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AdvanSix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 35,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $766,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASIX traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.20. 209,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average of $46.01. AdvanSix has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

