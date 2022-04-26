$1.97 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

RPM traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. RPM International has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

