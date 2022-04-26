1,090 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, reaching $563.64. The stock had a trading volume of 27,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $365.29 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $553.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

