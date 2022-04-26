1,494 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,005 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $960.41.

TSLA stock traded down $90.92 on Tuesday, reaching $907.10. 1,037,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,211,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $938.86 and a 200-day moving average of $986.27. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $910.97 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

