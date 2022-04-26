$180.21 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) to report sales of $180.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.00 million and the highest is $180.64 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $771.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $765.70 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $859.15 million, with estimates ranging from $820.56 million to $905.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. 326,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,491. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,698,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 652,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,591,000 after purchasing an additional 387,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,486,000 after purchasing an additional 319,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $29,382,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

