18,790 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 49,894 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 248,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter.

PBW stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $51.59. 5,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,177. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

