200 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $854.38.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $34.03 on Tuesday, reaching $565.79. 30,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,585. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $558.77 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $637.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $719.61.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

