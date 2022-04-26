$251.42 Million in Sales Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) to post sales of $251.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Moelis & Company reported sales of $263.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. The business had revenue of $425.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $77.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 21,947 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.