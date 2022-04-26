$29.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $29.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $40.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tritium DCFC.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 698,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,176. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.53.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tritium DCFC (DCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.