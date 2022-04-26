$3.94 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) to announce $3.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.14 and the lowest is $3.83. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $16.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.25 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after acquiring an additional 260,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after buying an additional 197,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,684,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,919,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAG traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,977. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.43. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

