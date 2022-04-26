$312.17 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) to post sales of $312.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.34 million to $315.00 million. Calavo Growers reported sales of $276.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVGW. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 209.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. 122,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,987. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $80.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $662.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.77.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

