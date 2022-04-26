3,226 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Acquired by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHE. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.33. 18,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.10. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

