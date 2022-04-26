$33.86 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) to announce $33.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $34.34 million. Vericel reported sales of $34.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year sales of $184.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $182.52 million to $185.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $227.64 million, with estimates ranging from $220.41 million to $233.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vericel.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,975,000 after acquiring an additional 197,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 54.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after purchasing an additional 918,299 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 12.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,212,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,956,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCEL traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $33.14. 3,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.06 and a beta of 1.87. Vericel has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

Vericel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vericel (VCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.