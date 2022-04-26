$333.80 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $333.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.53.

SPWR opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

